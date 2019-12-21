$79.12 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to report sales of $79.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.99 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $282.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $282.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $375.46 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $384.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NET opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.