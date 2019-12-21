$801.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report sales of $801.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.08 million. Plexus reported sales of $765.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $310,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,073.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $1,290,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,850.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.