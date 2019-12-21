8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.68. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

