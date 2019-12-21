$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.10 million. Veru posted sales of $6.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.54 million, with estimates ranging from $37.77 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 14,164 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $29,886.04. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

