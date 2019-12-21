$918.14 Million in Sales Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $918.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $944.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $886.20 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $5,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 89.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $12,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

