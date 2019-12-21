$960.60 Million in Sales Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to announce sales of $960.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.50 million. Brink’s posted sales of $907.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Brink’s stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.54. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.