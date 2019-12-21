Aave Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, IDEX, ABCC and Gate.io. Aave has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $158,818.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave's official website is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Alterdice, ABCC, Bibox, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

