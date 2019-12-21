Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 439,249 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 1,830,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,232. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

