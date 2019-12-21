AdHive (ADH) Market Capitalization Tops $80,802.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, AdHive has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $80,802.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

