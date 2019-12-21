adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €280.75 ($326.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ADS stock opened at €291.45 ($338.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €276.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €273.68. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

