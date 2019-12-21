ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 2.46. ADT has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

