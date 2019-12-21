Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,659 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

