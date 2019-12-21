Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €723.63 ($841.42).

ADYEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Adyen

