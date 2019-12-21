Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.03. 306,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,444. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.66. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$16.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.29.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.