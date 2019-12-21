Aeon Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002201 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $865.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00641821 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001693 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

