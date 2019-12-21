Aeron Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDAX, Tidex and HitBTC. Aeron has a market cap of $2.70 million and $2.83 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Coinrail, Mercatox, Kucoin, Binance, Kuna, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

