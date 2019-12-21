AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $394,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,151. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,031 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after buying an additional 86,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 542,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 86,125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 85.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

