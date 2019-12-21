Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

AGEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.06. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agenus by 443.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

