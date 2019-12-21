AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0034

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $66,600.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, OKEx and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, Allcoin, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, CoinBene, BitForex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.