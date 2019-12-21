AidCoin (AID) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $363,065.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

