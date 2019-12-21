Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.51. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.07.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.6599996 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,151.18. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.