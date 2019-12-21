Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.41.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

