Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €138.83 ($161.43).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR traded up €1.06 ($1.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €131.88 ($153.35). 2,250,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €131.08 and its 200-day moving average is €125.16. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.