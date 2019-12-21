Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

AIRG stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

