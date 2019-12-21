Aladdin (ADN) Market Cap Reaches $10.33 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Aladdin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, BITKER and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,192.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.01781779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.02608320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00557206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00633113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057069 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014001 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,365,993,763 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BITKER, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

