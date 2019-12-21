Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,214,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 88.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 1,035,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 84.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 697,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 37.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 583,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 3,513,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 0.23. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

