Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Alcoa reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 24.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.