Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $212.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.