AllSafe 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $390.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $174,669.00 and approximately $390.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034981 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

