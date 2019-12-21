AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Underperform

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 28.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 17.9% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 240,240 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.