AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) vs. OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Head to Head Review

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $5.83 billion 6.02 $1.18 billion $3.08 25.96 OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.14 billion 5.31 -$60.21 million ($0.18) -178.83

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S. OCADO GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

