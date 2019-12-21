American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,225. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

