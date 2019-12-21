AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,295.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $902,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,333 shares of company stock worth $2,486,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 349,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 196,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after buying an additional 154,365 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

