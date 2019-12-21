Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $186,287 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $684,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.62 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a PE ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.