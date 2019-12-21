Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Blackstone Group posted sales of $504.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,149,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 100,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

