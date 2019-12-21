Analysts Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Crawford & Company posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRD.B. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CRD.B opened at $10.27 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

