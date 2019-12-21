Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.79. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FBNC stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

