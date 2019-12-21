Analysts Anticipate First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report $40.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.70 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $159.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.60 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $276.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDEF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.