Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $30.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $35.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 474.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

