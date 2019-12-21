Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 21st (ABCB, ACHN, ADMA, AGTC, AMWD, APAM, APPS, AVRO, BCEI, BCSF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, December 21st:
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
