Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 21st (ABCB, ACHN, ADMA, AGTC, AMWD, APAM, APPS, AVRO, BCEI, BCSF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, December 21st:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

