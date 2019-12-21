Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $31.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.66 million and the highest is $33.53 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $111.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.41 million to $113.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $171.14 million, with estimates ranging from $167.62 million to $178.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

In related news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,325,707.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock worth $38,331,499. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.49. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

