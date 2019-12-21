Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $998.82 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,595 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.