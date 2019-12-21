Analysts Expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.19. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Constellium by 124.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $13.58 on Friday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

