Analysts Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CRD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.02. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

