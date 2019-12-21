Analysts Expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.86 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Globe Life’s rating score has declined by 22.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $94.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Globe Life an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.66. Globe Life has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

