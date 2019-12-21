Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $133.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.20 million and the lowest is $131.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $127.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $439.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.22 million to $440.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $471.92 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $474.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

