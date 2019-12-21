Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Q2 reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

QTWO traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 477,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.65 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,130.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,556 shares of company stock worth $19,782,675 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

