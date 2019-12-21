Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.27 million to $69.00 million. Repligen posted sales of $51.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $268.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.74 million to $269.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $316.74 million, with estimates ranging from $312.34 million to $326.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Repligen by 542.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Repligen has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.