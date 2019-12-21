Analysts Expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.77 EPS

Brokerages predict that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. S & T Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

