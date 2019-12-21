Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.69 Million

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $136.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.28 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $123.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $433.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $442.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $517.49 million, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $539.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.